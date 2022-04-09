British and French divers rescued in Malaysia after more than two days at sea

Police said a French woman and a British man who went missing while diving off the coast of Malaysia were recovered safe two and a half days later, drifting at sea.

Four people went missing on a training dive near Tokong Sanggol, a small island off the coast of Mersing, on Wednesday around midday.

Kristine Grodem, a 35-year-old Norwegian instructor, was recovered on Thursday.

Fishermen saw Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, from France, and Briton Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, in waters around Pengerang at 1 a.m. (1700 GMT on Friday), a long way south of where they vanished, according to Mersing district police commander Cyril Edward Nuing.

‘Both individuals are reported to be in stable condition,’ he said, adding that they had been transferred to the hospital by marine police. He declined to share any other information on the rescue.

Chesters’ 14-year-old son, Dutch citizen Nathan Renze Chesters, was being sought by rescuers, according to Nuing.

The crew surfaced about an hour into their dive on Wednesday, but Grodem said they couldn’t find their boat. After being caught in strong currents, she was separated from the others.

According to authorities, the boat driver who drove them to the dive spot was jailed after testing positive for drugs.