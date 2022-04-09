‘Feels like a scene from a film’: Malaika Arora pens heartfelt note days after car accident

Actress Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle on Saturday and penned a lengthy message, a week after she was involved in a vehicle accident. She met with a car accident on April 2 near Mumbai and was taken to the Apollo hospital for treatment. However, she got discharged the next day. In the post, Malaika thanked her family, friends, physicians and fans for their well-wishes and for sticking with her.

Sharing a picture of herself looking outside the window, the actress wrote, ‘The last few days and the events that unfolded have been quite unbelievable. Thinking about it in retrospect feels like a scene from a film and not something that actually happened. Thankfully, immediately after the accident, I felt like I was enveloped with the care from so many guardian angels – be it my staff, the people who helped me reach the hospital, my family who stood by me throughout this ordeal, and the amazing hospital staff’.

She further added, ‘A big heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you for being there making sure I come out of this with renewed vigour. I’m now on my road to recovery and I assure you, I’m a fighter and I’ll be back before you know it!’

As soon as the post was shared, actress Karisma Kapoor dropped heart and blessing hands emojis in the comments section. Twinkle Khanna added, ‘get well soon’ while Sanjay Kapoor commented, ‘braveheart’.

The collision of Malaika’s Range Rover with the other two vehicles occurred at the Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune expressway.