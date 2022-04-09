‘Hindi over English’ remark by Amit Shah hurts India’s unity, says TN CM Stalin.

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, has slammed Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English rather than local languages. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that, this will hurt India’s unity.

‘The Home Minister says to speak in Hindi instead of English and this is hurting India’s unity. Does the Home Minister only think that Hindi (speaking) states are enough? A single language will not help in unity.’ He tweeted. He said that the BIP was repeating the same error and that they would fail.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Friday that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English rather than local languages. He made the statements at the 37th Parliamentary Official Language Committee meeting in New Delhi.