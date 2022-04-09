Karnataka: Muslim man builds Ganesha temple, pays salary to priest from pension

Tensions between religious communities are escalating like a chain reaction in Karnataka. Initially, there was the hijab, followed by the saffron shawl, temple business and mango sales. During these trying times, the Chamarajanagar district has seen a beacon of hope and positivism emerge.

A resident of Chikkahole in Chamarajanagar district, P Rehman is a retired gate operator at the Chikkahole reservoir. In 2018, a Ganesha statue from a neighbouring small temple went missing a few months before his retirement. Rehman had seen the temple for years since it was near to the reservoir.

The idol was never found despite the efforts of the police and the general public. One night, Rehman had a bizarre dream in which Lord Ganesha appeared before him and told him to build a temple. He awoke startled. He couldn’t seem to take away the dream from his mind. Soon after, he retired and used the money from his retirement and gratuity to build a little Ganesha temple in the same hamlet, but in a different location.

‘I retired in 2018 and Ganesha came into my live then. Just like Allah for us, Ganesha is for others. Everyone’s blood is red, I don’t understand the difference here’, Rehman said. He also hired a Hindu priest to do daily pujas and ceremonies and pays him Rs 4,000 a month from his own pension.