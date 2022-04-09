Man walks on rope tied between 2 hot air balloons to create Guinness record

Guinness World Records frequently posts mind-blowing videos on Instagram of individuals breaking all kinds of bizarre world records. Many of these videos of people daringly pushing themselves to new heights are motivating to watch. A video of a man setting a world record by walking barefoot on a rope stretched to two hot air balloons hovering in midair has gone popular on social media.

Rafael Zugno Bridi set a new world record for the highest slackline walk at 1,901 metres (6,236 ft). Rafael is seen gently stepping on the line to stretch from one hot air balloon to the next in the video. Over 76k people have liked the post.

‘Highest slackline walk – 1,901 m (6,236 ft) by Rafael Zugno Bridi. This incredibly daring feat also earned @rafabridi the record title for highest highline (male), free solo (ISA-verified)’, GWR wrote.

It further added, ‘Bridi crossed the 25-cm-wide (1-in) slackline barefoot, above Praia Grande in Santa Catarina, Brazil, at an altitude that took to him to twice the height of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building’.

As soon as the post was shared, netizens flocked down to the comment section and expressed their feeling about watching the video. ‘Now this is a record!’ a user said. ‘My legs are tingling looking at this omg’, added another. ‘Now this is a noteworthy world record’, expressed one. ‘Unbelievable’, commented a fourth.