Qatar Airways claims it held talks with Mexico over new route

Qatar Airways confirmed on Friday that early negotiations with the Mexican authorities had taken place regarding the establishment of flights to Mexico City.

Due of the approaching 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and Mexico’s large fan base, the Mexican government announced on Thursday that the airline is interested in establishing the route.

Following Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard’s announcement that the airline had expressed interest in flying to a new Mexico City airport, Mexico’s foreign ministry said the two sides expected to begin follow-up talks on the route next week.

‘Qatar Airways confirms it has early preliminary negotiations with the Mexican government concerning flights to Mexico City, and both sides will maintain in close communication on the topic,’ a representative for Qatar Airways said.

The airline, which announced earlier this week that it had no intentions to fly from the new Felipe Angeles International Airport, declined to say when talks would resume or provide any other information about what was being discussed.

Critics claim that the new airport to the north of Mexico City is difficult to get and that it was opened before it was completely operational. This is something that the government opposes. The complex will be connected to the capital by train next year.

Airlines including Aeromexico, Volaris, and Viva Aerobus have already confirmed their flights.