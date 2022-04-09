Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get married on April 14, confirms her uncle Robin Bhatt

After weeks of speculation, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding date has been revealed. Alia and Ranbir have been together for almost 4.5 years. Alia’s uncle Robin Bhatt revealed the couple’s wedding date in a recent interview on Friday.

Ranbir and Alia started dating after meeting on the sets of ‘Brahmastra’ in 2017. In May 2018, they made their relationship official by attending star Sonam Kapoor’s wedding celebration together. Ranbir asserted in 2020 that they would have married that year if it hasn’t been for Covid-19.

Also Read: ‘Feels like a scene from a film’: Malaika Arora pens heartfelt note days after car accident

In a new interview with a leading daily, Alia’s uncle Robin, who is her father Mahesh Bhatt’s half brother, revealed that Alia and Ranbir will get married on April 14. Alia’s mehendi is scheduled for April 13 and the wedding will take place at Vastu, Ranbir’s Bandra house.

For the uninitiated, Alia and Ranbir will appear together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, ‘Darlings’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ are also on Alia’s project list. Ranbir’s forthcoming works include ‘Shamshera’, ‘Animal’, and another feature starring Shraddha Kapoor.