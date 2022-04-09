Rare white kangaroo spotted in Australia, pics go viral

An Australian woman couldn’t believe her eyes when she encountered a white kangaroo in outback Queensland. Sarah Kinnon, a Nogo Station local, spotted the kangaroo and managed to take a few photographs of the extraordinary animal. White kangaroos are extremely rare and only emerge once every 50,000 to 100,000 people, therefore photos of this unique species went viral.

‘I was just out with my husband, we were dropping some rams back to the paddock, and there was a white kangaroo. It was pretty incredible to see it, if you put a white sheet of paper next to it, that’s how white it was. It blew me away really’, she said.

The pictures of the white kangaroo were then shared on a Facebook page named Outback Pioneers. Sharing the images, it added, ‘Have you ever come across an ALBINO KANGAROO in the bush? Yesterday, Sarah Kinnon came across this rare and beautiful marsupial at Nogo Station. We’re so lucky Sarah captured a couple of quick pics before he bounded off across the paddock. So let us know if you’ve come across an albino roo out in the bush’.

The post has gotten over 800 comments and has been shared over 2,000 times since then. A number of people have expressed their opinions in the comment section. ‘They are a magnificent sight when you see them’, one wrote, while another added, ‘Stunning…I’ve still never seen one in the wild’.