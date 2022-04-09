Rocket strike on Ukrainian train station kills 50, injures many; Report

According to reports quoting the national railway operator, Russians appear to have murdered over 50 persons and injured numerous more in eastern Ukraine on Friday in a rocket attack on a railway station. This comes as citizens attempt to leave the conflict and seek refuge in safer regions of the nation. ‘Two missiles targeted Kramatorsk train station,’ Ukrainian Railways stated in a statement.

‘According to operational data, at than 30 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the rocket attack on Kramatorsk railway station,’ the Railways later said. The Kramatorsk station was used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian attack.

Thousands of people were present at the station at the time of the incident, according to Donetsk area governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. ‘The ‘Rashists’ (‘Russian fascists’) knew exactly where they were going and what they wanted: they wanted to spread panic and dread, and they wanted to take as many people as possible,’ Kyrylenko added.

Kyrylenko also posted a photo of many dead on the ground, along with baggage, on his website. Armed cops in flak jackets could also be seen standing near them in the photo. In another photo that has been distributed online, firefighters can be seen battling a fire.