Sonu Sood granted Dubai Golden Visa, actor says ‘I’m grateful’

Sonu Sood received Golden Visa from the Dubai government. The hero, who has worked tirelessly to serve society, was awarded the coveted honour a few days ago. Only the world’s most successful investors, entrepreneurs and professionals in any industry are eligible to apply for the visa.

Announcing the news, the actor took to his social media handle and said, ‘I am incredibly honoured and grateful to the Dubai government for Golden Visa. Dubai has been one of my favourite destinations to visit. It is a dynamic place to thrive. I am thankful to the authorities for the privilege’.

Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty are among the celebrities who obtained a Dubai Golden Visa earlier. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood is preparing for Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s historical epic action-drama Prithviraj and Koratala Siva’s Acharya.