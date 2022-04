United Kingdom urges residents to avoid flying with ‘unsafe’ Russian carriers

Following the decision by Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to place Russia on a safety watchlist, transport minister Grant Shapps stated on Friday that British citizens should avoid flying with Russian airlines due to safety concerns.

‘I strongly advise all British citizens to avoid flying with a Russian airline,’ Shapps said in a statement, adding that the CAA had taken action ‘because to our concerns that Russian authorities are actively pushing risky practises.’

Russian airlines are already barred from flying in the United Kingdom.