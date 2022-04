Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) arrested more than 50 foreigners for attempting to enter the country illegally. The Coast Guard police boats in North Al Batinah Governorate also seized 3 boats also.

Earlier on Saturday, the ROP had arrested  4 and foiled a drug smuggling bid. It also recovered  150 kilograms of narcotics in North Al Batinah.