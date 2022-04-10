Akhilesh Yadav says, Uttar Pradesh government has failed on all fronts

Akhilesh Yadav, the national president of the Samajwadi Party (SP), claimed on Sunday that the Uttar Pradesh government had failed on all fronts and that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was insensitive to youth problems. This was said by Akhilesh in a written statement released by the SP.

‘Law and order, education and health are in a very bad shape. There is resentment among people related to teaching work, and the youth are angry. This is because the attitude of the BJP towards the problems of the youth is insensitive… The youth raise their voice but the police wield a cane to silence their voice. Now, no one believes in the hollow claims made to the youth about providing jobs,’ in the statement, the SP head was cited as saying.

Akhilesh further said that the BJP wanted to rule the state by terrorising its people. ‘The government first announces vacancies in various departments, then comes out with advertisements regarding recruitment and then claims about giving employment on a large scale. But there is a flaw in the intention of the BJP government due to which there are question paper leaks of various examinations and the examinations are cancelled,’ he stated in the statement.