Amarinder Singh Brar appointed as new Punjab Congress Chief, Bajwa appointed as CLP leader

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday appointed Amarinder Singh Brar, popularly known as Raja Warring, as the new party chief in Punjab and former MP Partap Singh Bajwa as leader of the party in the legislative assembly.

Many Congratulations to Shri @BB__Ashu ji for being appointed Working President of Punjab Congress, Shri @Partap_Sbajwa ji for being appointed CLP Leader & Shri @DrRajKumarINC ji on being appointed Deputy CLP. Looking forward to working together to restrengthen @INCPunjab — Amarinder Singh Raja (@RajaBrar_INC) April 9, 2022

Raja Warring is a former Youth Congress chief and is among the younger leaders of the party. The Congress appointed Bharat Bhushan Ashu as working president of Punjab unit and Raj Kumar Chabberwal as Deputy leader of the legislative party

The appointments were made a month after the results of the assembly polls in the state in which Aam Aadmi Party won a massive majority ousting the Congress government from the state. Earlier, following the debacle in the assembly polls, the then chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had tendered his resignation following directions from the party leadership.