Boris Johnson visits Ukraine with aid, Zelenskiy braces for ‘hard battle’

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned on Saturday that Ukraine is prepared for a brutal battle with Russian soldiers amassing in the country’s east, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised new financial and military support during a surprise visit.

Johnson informed Zelenskiy at a meeting in Kyiv that the UK would give armoured vehicles and anti-ship missile systems, as well as further help for World Bank loans.

He also stated that Britain will continue to tighten its sanctions against Russia and move away from using Russian hydrocarbons.

The assistance is intended to assure that ‘Ukraine will never be harassed, blackmailed, or threatened in the same way again,’ according to Johnson.

After Russian soldiers pulled back from areas around the capital just over a week ago, Johnson was the latest foreign leader to visit Kyiv.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko met with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Kyiv, saying that while the threat to the capital had subsided, the threat to the east had increased.