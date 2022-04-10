Champat Rai says, work of Ram Temple to be completed by Dec 2023

On the occasion of Ram Navami, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai stated that the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be completed by December 2023. Champat Rai was in Lucknow to attend a Vedanta India programme at the Lucknow Sugarcane Institute.

He also stated that the chances are lower due to national elections in 2024. ‘Due to Lok Sabha elections 2024, the model code of conduct will be implemented and stone work will take time, so, the possibility is less, but efforts are being made to install the idol of Lord Ram in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in 2023 so that the devotees can offer prayers’ Champat Rai said.

The Covid-19 pandemic had already halted construction on the temple. On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the bhoomi pujan and lay the foundation stone for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, and work on the temple began. The temple is being built on a five-acre plot of land. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is supervising the temple construction.