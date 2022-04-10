Consulate General of India in Dubai issues advisory

Dubai: The Consulate General of India in Dubai has issued an advisory to Indian passport holders. The Indian mission warned them to beware of travel agents who deface their passports with advertising stickers. It said that some unscrupulous travel agents are using the Indian passports as an advertising platform.

‘ They have been defacing the cover of the passport by pasting their agency/company’s stickers. The act of doing so violates the Government of India’s guidelines’, said the Indian mission in a statement. . It also urged Indian passport holders to make it sure that their passports are not defaced by the travel agents or any other person or establishment.