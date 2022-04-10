CPI(M) senior leader M C Josephine passes away

Kannur: CPI(M) central committee member and former chairpperson of Kerala Women’s Commission MC Josephine passed away on Sunday afternoon. The 71-year-old communist leader collapsed on Saturday night while attending the CPI(M) Party Congress in Kannur. She was soon rushed to AKG hospital, but could not be saved.

Josephine has served as the chairperson of the Kerala Women’s Commission from 25 May 2017 to 25 June 2021. She has courted several controversies during her tenure in the office. She resigned from the post after making controversial comments on a live TV programme.

Josephine had also contested in the Assembly election from the former Mattancherry constituency in 2006 and lost to VK Ibrahim Kunju.

Josephine’s husband and trade union leader PA Mathai passed away on March 30, 2020. He too suffered a heart attack. She is survived by her son Manu Mathai.