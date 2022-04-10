Foreign Portfolio Investors turns buyers in equity market

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) turned buyers in the Indian equity market in April. FPIs have invested Rs 7707 crore in Indian shares during April 1-8. But market experts said that it would still be slightly premature to call it a change in trend concerning FPI flows. They claimed that it will be good to watch how the scenario unfolds over the next few weeks or months to get more clarity.

FPIs remained net sellers in Indian equities in the last fiscal year. They withdrew Rs 1.4 lakh crore from the Indian equity market in the financial year 2021-22. FPIs also invested Rs 2.7 lakh crore in the Indian share market in the preceding fiscal year. According to data, this was the worst ever exodus by FPIs from the Indian equity market. FPIs withdrew Rs 88 crore in 2018-19, Rs 14,171 crore in 2015-16 and Rs 47,706 crore in 2008-09. They have been selling domestic equities since October 2021.