Hindu, Muslim communities walk together at Ram Navami rally in Bengal

In West Bengal’s Murshidabad district’s Panchthupi village, the Bajrang Dal organised a rally that brought together Hindu and Muslim communities. The procession was held to mark Ram Navami, or Ram’s birthday.

The 500 Hindus and Muslims who attended the rally wanted to spread the message of secularism and communal harmony. The officer in charge of the Burdwan police station, Debdas Biswas, oversaw the proceedings to ensure peace and order.

The move is a significant step forward for the two communities, who have recently clashed over issues like hijab, halal meat, and azaan in mosques.