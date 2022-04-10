Iran urges US to show good faith by lifting sanctions before nuclear deal

Iran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, said on Sunday that US President Joe Biden should relax some sanctions against Iran to demonstrate his goodwill toward resurrecting the international nuclear accord with Tehran.

Iran and the US have been in indirect talks in Vienna for the past year to resurrect the 2015 nuclear agreement, which was terminated in 2018 by then-US President Donald Trump, and which Iran has since violated by speeding up its nuclear programme.

Negotiations have now come to a halt, with Tehran and Washington blaming each other for not making the required political steps to resolve the remaining difficulties.

‘Instead of imposing sanctions on natural and legal individuals in Iran, Biden should issue an executive order to demonstrate his goodwill,’ the foreign minister added.

‘We have warned Americans on several occasions that prior to any agreement, they should bring forward one or two practical points, such as freeing some of Iran’s assets kept in foreign institutions,’ Amirabdollahian added.