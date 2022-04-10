Kerala man builds electric vehicle that can run 60 km in just Rs 5

The number of people who use electric vehicles will increase as technology improves and becomes more available to the general public. Electric vehicles in general including electric cars, remain costly in India, with the Tata Tigor EV, which costs Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and has a long waiting list, being the cheapest electric vehicle available.

As a result, Antony John, a 67-year-old career consultant from Kerala, decided to create an electric automobile so he could travel 30 kilometres between his home and office. He used to commute to work on an electric scooter. He began looking for an electric car that would provide him with a comfortable ride and protect him from the sun and rain as he grew older, but none were available at the time.

Anthony began to consider building an electric car from the ground up in 2018. Antony contacted a garage that specialised in bus body construction, to manufacture the car body. The garage manufactured the body according to Antony’s design, which he saw online. This little car can accommodate two people. The car body was made by a workshop, but Antony did the electrical work himself.

The electric car had a maximum range of 60 kilometres once the new battery was installed. As a result, Anthony takes his electric car to work every day, and completely charging his homemade EV costs him only Rs 5 each day. Despite its diminutive size, it is capable of navigating narrow city streets where a bigger vehicle would struggle.

Anthony stated in the video that he spent roughly Rs 4.5 lakh on the project and he is also working on another electric car.