Korea Open Badminton: India’s PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth crash out

Seoul: In badminton, India’s ace shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth failed to enter the finals of the Korea Open Badminton championship. Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu lost to South Korea’s An Seyoung by ‘ 21-14, 21-17’ in the women’s single semifinal. This is Sindhu’s fourth successive defeat to 20-year-old An Seyoung.

World championships silver medalist Kidambi Srikanth lost to Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie by ‘21-19, 21-16’ in Men’s Singles semifinal.

Earlier India’s Men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to South Korea’s Kang Minhyuk and Seo Seungjae by ‘ 20-22, 21-18, 20-22’. Women’s doubles top seeds Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also lost their quarter-final by ‘19-21, 17-21’ to the Korean team of Eom Hye Won and Bo Ryeong Kim.