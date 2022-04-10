Low-intensity earthquake hits Kutch

Gandhinagar: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Kutch district in Gujarat on Sunday. There is no immediate report of any casualty, injury or damage to property.

According to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) in Gandhinagar, the epicenter of the earthquake was 1 km west-south-west of Rapar in Kutch district. The depth of the earthquake was 12.2 km.

This is the fifth tremor of magnitude 3 or more to be recorded in the district in the last one month. The four previous tremors were reported near Rapar, Dudhai and Lakhpat towns in the district.

Kutch district is located in a very high risk seismic zone and low intensity tremors/earthquakes regularly occur there. On January 26, 2001, a massive earthquake had jolted the district, killing 13,800 people and injuring nearly 1.67 lakh others.