MEA says PM Modi to hold virtual talks with US President Biden tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold virtual talks with US President Joe Biden on Monday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The two leaders will discuss ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange perspectives on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region, and global issues of mutual interest, according to a statement released on Sunday.

‘The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,’ the statement said.

The Leaders’ virtual meeting will take place ahead of the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, which will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on the Indian side, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the US side.