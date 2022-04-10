‘My first and last attempt’: Deepika Padukone shares the poem she wrote at 12 | See post

Actor Deepika Padukone went down the memory lane on Sunday afternoon and dug out a priceless piece of work from her childhood days from the archives. The actress posted the picture of the 3 stanza poem ‘I Am’, which she wrote when she was only 12-years-old.

‘My first AND LAST attempt at writing poetry! This was in grade 7. I was 12. The poem was titled ‘I Am’. We were given the first 2 words that you see…and the rest is history!’, the 36-year-old actress captioned the post.

Her post went viral on the internet in no time, receiving over 68k likes in less than one hour. Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and other celebrities liked the post. Many of her fans and celebrities have bombarded the comment section with appreciations.

Meanwhile on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. The actress has several films in her kitty, namely Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas, and a Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.