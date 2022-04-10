NATO to maintain permanent military presence at border

The Telegraph reported on Sunday that NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is working on plans for a permanent military presence on its border to combat potential Russian aggression.
In an interview with the newspaper, Stoltenberg said NATO was ‘in the midst of a very significant shift’ that would reflect ‘the long-term consequences’ of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s activities.
‘For European security, we are witnessing a new reality, a new normal. As a result, we’ve asked our military leaders to come up with possibilities for a ‘reset,’ or a longer-term adaptation of NATO,’ Stoltenberg was quoted as saying.
In the interview, Stoltenberg, who recently announced that he will extend his term as NATO’s leader by a year, also stated that decisions on the reset would be taken during a NATO summit in Madrid in June.
The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has sparked Europe’s worst refugee crisis since World War II, prompting Western countries to reconsider their military plans.
