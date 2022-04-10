‘No one is telling us why he was shot dead’: Father of 21-year-old Indian killed in Canada

A day after the murder of a 21-year-old student in Toronto, Canada, his Ghaziabad family is still searching for answers. Kartik Vasudev, a Ghaziabad native, was shot and killed outside a Toronto subway station on Thursday evening. His family told the reporters that they were unaware of the purpose of the crime and were frantically seeking answers and justice from the authorities.

‘We are as clueless about Kartik’s death as we were on the first day. I have received no phone call from the Embassy or Canadian authorities. He was the only one killed and there seems to be silence around it. I feel everyone wants to let the issue die down but I will knock on every possible door for justice’, said his father Jitesh Vasudev.

The family also suspects it was a hate crime rather than a botched robbery. ‘His bag was left behind and it seems so far that it was not a robbery. It is possible it was a hate crime. All we want is someone to answer our questions. No one is telling us why a young boy was shot dead’, Jitesh said.

Kartik was a first-year Seneca University student studying global management. He got a job at a restaurant in the Downtown area shortly after starting college. He was shot and killed on his way to work on Thursday. Local Canadian journalists told Kartik’s family that he was shot eight times. Officials said the offender is yet to be apprehended.

In a statement, the Toronto Police said: ‘A man had been shot at the Glen Road entrance of Sherbourne Subway Station. The man received medical attention by an off-duty paramedic. The man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries’.