Sitaram Yechury re-elected as CPM General Secretary.

On Sunday, senior CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury was re-elected as the party’s General Secretary for the third time in Kannur. Mr Yechury told delegates after being re-elected to the top post at the CPI(M)’s 23rd Party Congress that the party’s main task was to isolate and fight the BJP, which is following the fascistic RSS’s Hindutva communal agenda.

He stated that isolating and defeating the BJP was essential not just for our progress toward human liberation but also for the preservation of India as a secular democratic republic.

The party’s 17-member polit bureau and 85-member central committee were also chosen by the Party Congress to head the party for the next three years. Ram Chandra Dome, a senior leader from West Bengal, was elevated to the polit bureau from the central committee, making him the first Dalit representation in the PB.