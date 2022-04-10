Ukraine agrees on nine humanitarian corridors from the east – deputy PM

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, said on Sunday that Kyiv had agreed to deploy nine humanitarian corridors to assist civilians who are fleeing heavy combat in the country’s east

The civilians can travel in private automobiles from Mariupol, provided by the government.

‘All humanitarian corridor routes in the Luhansk region will work as long as the occupying Russian military observe a ceasefire,’ Vereshchuk stated on her Telegram channel, referring to separatist-controlled Luhansk.