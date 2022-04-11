4 of top-10 companies lose over Rs 1 lakh crore market capitalisation

Mumbai: The market capitalization (m-cap) of four of top -10 companies declined by Rs 1,05,848.14 crore last week in the share market. According to the data, the m-cap of Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys and Bajaj Finance declined. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HUL, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were the gainers in the stock market. Their m-cap has gained by Rs 51,628.12 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tumbled by Rs 40,640.76 crore to stand at Rs 13,49,037.36 crore. Infosys’ market tanked Rs 36,703.8 crore to reach Rs 7,63,565.13 crore. Reliance Industries Limited’s (RIL) market valuation slipped down by Rs 25,503.68 crore to Rs 17,70,205.42 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dipped by Rs 2,999.9 crore to Rs 4,45,810.84 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) surged by Rs 24,048.06 crore to Rs 5,12,857.03 crore and that of ICICI Bank climbed by Rs 12,403.56 crore to Rs 5,24,180.57 crore. State Bank of India (SBI) added Rs 7,050.44 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 4,60,599.20 crore. HDFC Bank’s valuation surged by Rs 4,880.07 crore to Rs 8,40,204.91 crore.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 1,949.67 crore to Rs 4,18,574.86 crore and that of HDFC went higher by Rs 1,296.32 crore to Rs 4,45,659.60 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL maintained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, SBI, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Airtel.