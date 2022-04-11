Anurag Thakur says, ‘Arvind Kejriwal will find it tough to save AAP in Himachal’

Anurag Thakur, a Union minister, took a shot at the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday, stating that its head and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will struggle to save his party’s organisation in Himachal Pradesh.

He made the statements after more AAP leaders from Himachal Pradesh, including its woman wing chief Mamata Thakur, joined the BJP, just days after former state president Anup Kesari and other AAP leaders were inducted into the ruling party. Mr Kesari slammed the AAP leadership for indulging in ‘character assassination’ when he switched to the BJP, accusing them of being ‘fake nationalists’ and arrogant.

He and Mamata Thakur accused the AAP of ignoring party members in the state, while praising the BJP’s initiatives. Anurag Thakur, a state resident, claims that the AAP has been so rattled by its leaders’ resignations that it has started making allegations against them, including women.

‘Kejriwal had thought about forming government in the state but he is finding it tough to save his party’s organisation,’ he said. Assembly elections are expected to be held by the end of the year in the state.