Banks to remain shut for 4 days this week; Full list here

New Delhi: Banks in the country will remain closed for 4-days this week. As per the holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain shut from April 14 to April 17.
Not all banks in the country will be closed on these days as some are regional holidays. As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and the Closing of Bank Accounts.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for XL6 MPV
Holiday List:
April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi/Vaisakhi/Tamil New Year’s Day/Cheiraoba/Biju Festival/Bohag Bihu: April 14
April 15: Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha)/Himachal Day/Vishu/Bohag Bihu — All over India except Rajasthan, Jammu, and Srinagar
April 16: Bohag Bihu — Assam
April 21: Garia Puja — Tripura
April 29: Shab-I-Qadr/Jumat-ul-Vida — Jammu and Kashmir
List of Weekend Leaves
April 17: Sunday
April 23: Fourth Saturday
April 24: Sunday
Post Your Comments