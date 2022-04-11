BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul calls for CBI investigation into Nadia rape case

Agnimitra Paul, a BJP leader and MLA from Asansol South, has sought a CBI investigation into the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl in West Bengal’s Nadia. ‘We want a CBI enquiry like Birbhum or else we will not come to know what happened in Nadia,’ she said.

Mamata Banerjee’s statement on the alleged rape case was also criticised by Agnimitra Paul. ‘It is an extremely dirty statement. Without a death certificate how did they burn the girl? Even if it is a love incident, who had given them the right to rape the girl? During the Park St rape case, she said that the girl used to work in a bar,’ she said.

‘She (Mamata Banerjee) is trying to save her face because the guy who has raped the girl is a son of a TMC leader’ She added.