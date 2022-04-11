Blast at chemical factory kills 6

Baroda: At least 6 workers were killed in blast at a chemical factory in Dahej industrial area of Gujarat’s Bharuch district. The accident took place round 3 am at Organic Chemical Company factory in Dahej. The cause of the accident is yet not ascertained. Fire officials said they had brought under control the flames.

In August last year, there was an explosion inside a chemical manufacturing unit in the Dahej industrial area in Bharuch in which one worker was killed and two others were injured.