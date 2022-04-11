CBI custody of Anil Deshmukh, 3 others extended till April 16 in corruption case

The CBI custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and other accused in the corruption case has been extended until April 16 by a special CBI court in Mumbai. Deshmukh and others were arrested by the CBI earlier this month, including former Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, former personal assistant and Deshmukh’s secretary Sanjeev Palande, and Kundan Shinde.

‘Considering the progress of the investigation so far and taking into consideration the nature of the allegations in the FIR, this court is satisfied that the grounds for further extension of CBI custody are satisfactory and hence, the accused persons are required to be remanded in CBI custody for further investigation as prayed.’ special Judge DP Shingade said in extending the CBI remand.

In the case against Deshmukh, the CBI has so far arrested five accused. Four of the five were presented in court on Monday, where the CBI requested a five-day remand. Ratandeep Singh, a CBI lawyer, argued on Monday that the accused should be questioned further and confronted with more witnesses.