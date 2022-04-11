China ‘secretly’ delivers anti-aircraft missiles to Serbia: Report

According to reports, China has secretly delivered surface-to-air missile systems to the Serbian military. As per sources, the missiles were delivered over the weekend when Chinese transport planes arrived in Belgrade. Serbia has yet to issue an official response to the purported missile delivery. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has previously stated that he would be awarding the ‘newest prize’.

Serbia is still not a member of the European Union. The nation has already purchased Chinese assault drones. Serbia has voted in support of a UN resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Vucic’s dictatorship has also resisted placing sanctions on Russia, despite the fact that the European Union and Western nations have placed large-scale penalties on Putin’s regime.

According to reports, China’s HQ-22 anti-aircraft weapons will compete with US-made Patriot missiles and Russia’s S-300 missile defense system. During the battle, NATO member Slovakia handed Russia’s S-300 air defence system to Ukraine, as President Zelensky wanted more armaments to combat Russia’s attack. At least 30 nations have dispatched military help to Kyiv.