Chris Rock jokes about Will Smith’s Oscars slap, says ‘got my hearing back’

Chris Rock had remained silent about the Oscars 2022 incident, but on Friday, April 8, he joked about Will Smith’s slap during his performance. Smith has been barred from attending the Oscars for the next ten years. Rock previously stated during his first stand-up act following the event that he is still processing the situation and would address it later.

The comedian recently joked about it at a show in Fantasy Springs, according to the California-based newspaper. He said, ‘I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about [the Will Smith incident] until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back’.

This seems to be one of Chris’ most recent remarks on the event. Will Smith, for his part, issued a public apology for Chris Rock on Instagram following Oscars 2022. The actor said that his behaviour was inappropriate and he responded emotionally to Chris Rock’s joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.