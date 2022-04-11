DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Apr 11, 2022, 02:50 pm IST

Mumbai: Gold price remained firm in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 4860 per gram. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 38,880 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures edged higher by  0.08% or Rs 44 down to Rs 52,115 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading up by 0.09% or Rs 58 at Rs 67,050 per kg.

In the international market, spot gold was down by  0.2% at $ 1,942.93 per ounce. US gold futures were up by  0.2% at $1,949. Among other precious metals, silver was flat at $ 24.75 per ounce and platinum rose 0.7% to $981.41. Palladium was up 2.8% at $ 2,494.48.

