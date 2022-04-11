Court rejects bail plea of Sharjeel Imam in Delhi riots case

A Delhi court on Monday dismissed Sharjeel Imam’s bail plea in the larger conspiracy case involving the 2020 North-east Delhi riots, in which he and several others have been charged under the severe Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The former JNU student is accused of making inflammatory speeches against the government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), particularly at Jamia Milia Islamia University in December 2019, which resulted in violence in the surrounding region.

Sharjeel Imam was charged with sedition in April 2020, after Delhi Police claimed that his speech incited enmity among people, resulting in riots in the Jamia Millia Islamia University area. In court, the Imam’s lawyer stated that the accused has never pushed for violence and that the claims levelled against him are ‘false and imaginary.’