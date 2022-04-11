Electric scooters will be allowed on select cycling tracks in 10 districts in Dubai

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced that e- scooters will be allowed on select cycling tracks in 10 districts across Dubai. The new rule will come into force from Wednesday, April 13.

The initial phase will cover the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, 2nd of December Street, The Palm Jumeirah, and City Walk. It also covers safe roads and tracks within specific zones at Al Qusais, Al Mankhool, and Al Karama, in addition to 167-km long tracks designated for bicycles and scooters across Dubai, excluding those at Saih Assalam, Al Qudra and Meydan.

RTA also announced that it will it will launch e-scooter licence permits by the end of this month. Users will be able to apply for the free permit on the website of RTA.

To get the licence all users must attend training courses and pass an online test. ‘Obtaining this permit shall be a prerequisite for permitting the riding of scooters on safe roads in the announced areas. However, holders of vehicle driving licences, international driving licences or motorcycle driving licences are excluded from obtaining such a permit’, said RTA.