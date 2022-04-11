I’m a firm believer in God; I go to church, temple, dargah: Actor Vijay

Tamil actor Vijay, who is ready for the release of his new film ‘Beast’ this week, gave an unusual televised interview on Sunday. The interview was aired on Sun TV which was conducted by Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar. Given that Vijay had avoided media engagements for nearly a decade, the interview generated a lot of buzzes.

Vijay was more restrained than normal, in contrast to the audio release events, where he generally lets his hair down and surprises the crowd with impromptu dancing movements, punchlines, jokes and short stories. While Nelson did the most of the talking, Vijay responded with humility and stoicism to Nelson’s accolades disguised as inquiries.

During the show, the actor discussed his religious beliefs when Nelson recalled that he went to church while filming in Georgia. Vijay said, ‘I am a firm believer. I go to church, and I have gone to temples and Ameen Peer Dargah during the filming of Thuppakki. I have felt a divine feeling in all the places. My mother is a Hindu and my father is a Christian. They both fell in love and got married. I grew up in a household that never restricted me as to where I should go or shouldn’t go. I also teach my children the same’.

Vijay also expressed his strong wish for his son Jason Sanjay to follow in his footsteps. However, he also noted that he would not force his kid to work in the film industry if he did not want to.

Apart from Rajinikanth and Ajith Kumar, Vijay is one of the three superstars in Tamil cinema who seldom promotes his films. People go to the theatres without being persuaded since these celebrities have built such a huge fan base throughout the world. The audio release function for his future films, one of the few occasions in which he attends, is awaited with bated breath. Sun Pictures did not conduct a song launch ceremony for Beast, much to the dismay of fans. The reason for the decision is unclear. During the interview, neither Nelson nor Vijay mentioned the cause.