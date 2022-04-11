‘India desires peace in terror-free region’ says PM Modi to Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation and the world in welcoming Pakistan’s 23rd Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that India wants peace and stability in a region free of terror. The tweet, which is seen as a sharp rebuke to Shehbaz Sharif’s remarks on Kashmir, was sent just minutes after the new Prime Minister took the oath of office.

‘Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,’ PM Modi tweeted.

Shehbaz Sharif has brought up the Kashmir issue, which India has categorically dismissed as an internal matter. Sharif raised the issue of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in his inaugural speech today after being elected as the new Prime Minister, alleging that the people in the Valley are bleeding, and stressing that Pakistan will provide them with ‘diplomatic and moral support,’ in addition to raising the matter at all international forums.