India successfully flight-tests anti-tank guided missile

New Delhi: India successfully flight-tested Anti-Tank Guided Missile HELINA today. The missile was launched from an indigenously-developed helicopter at high-altitude ranges.

HELINA is one of the most advanced Anti-Tank weapons in the world. The flight test was jointly conducted by the teams of scientists of Defence Research and Development Organization, Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

HELINA has a maximum range of seven kilometers and has been designed and developed for integration on weaponized version of the ALH. The missile w has been developed by Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad under the Missiles and Strategic Systems (MSS) cluster of the DRDO. Successful user trials of the missile have been conducted since 2018.