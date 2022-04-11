Indian Railways announces new summer special trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced new summer special trains to meet the heavy passenger rush. The trains will be covering various destinations like Mumbai, Subedarganj, Surat, Gorakhpur and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The tickets for these trains can be booked from April 10 at PRS counters and the IRCTC website.

Full list of summer special trains:

05054/05053 BANDRA TERMINUS – GORAKHPUR SPECIAL

Train No. 05054 will be Bandra Terminus – Gorakhpur Special, which will leave Bandra Terminus every Saturday at 19.25 hours and will arrive in Gorakhpur at 06.25 hours on the third day from April 16 to June 25.

Train No. 05053 will be Gorakhpur – Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Gorakhpur every Friday at 04.10 hours and will get at Bandra Terminus at 16.00 hours the next day. This train will be running from April 15 till June 24.

The trains will stop at multiple stations, namely Borivli, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara Jn, Ratlam Jn, Kota Jn, Gangapur City, Bharatpur Jn, Achhnera Jn, Mathura Jn, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Central, Aishbag, Gonda Jn, Basti and Khalilabad stations in both directions.

09191/09192 BANDRA TERMINUS – KANPUR ANWARGANJ SUPERFAST SPECIAL

Train No. 09191 Bandra Terminus – Kanpur Anwargaj Superfast Special will start from Bandra Terminus every Thursday at 04.55 hours and will get to Kanpur Anwargaj at 07.00 hours the next day. This train will be running from April 14 till June 16.

Train No. 09192 Kanpur Anwargaj – Bandra Terminus Superfast Special will leave from Kanpur Anwargaj every Friday at 08.40 hours and will reach Bandra Terminus at 11.55 hours the next day. This train will run from April 15 till June 17.

The train will have multiple stops, namely Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara Jn, Ratlam Jn, Shamgarh, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, Bharatpur Jn, Achhnera Jn, Mathura Jn, Kasganj, Farrukhabad Jn stations in both directions.

09117/09118 SURAT – SUBEDARGANJ SUPERFAST SPECIAL

Train No. 09117 Surat – Subedarganj Superfast Special will start from Surat every Friday at 06.00 hours and will arrive at Subedarganj by 08.40 hours the next day. This train will be in service from April 15 till June 17.

Train No. 09118 Subedarganj – Surat Superfast Special will start from Subedarganj every Saturday at 19.55 hours and will arrive at Surat at 20.00 hours the next day. This train will start on April 16 and will run till June 18.

The train will have multiple halts at multiple stations namely Bharuch Jn, Vadodara Jn, Dahod, Ratlam Jn, Ujjain Jn, Maksi Jn, Shajapur, Pachor Road, Biyavra Rajgarh, Ruthiyai, Guna, Badarwas, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Malanpur, Soni, Bhind, Etawah, Govindpuri and Fatehpur stations in both directions.