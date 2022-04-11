Karnataka CM Bommai unveils 161-feet-tall Panchamukhi statue of Lord Anjaneya

Tumakuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday unveiled the 161-feet-tall panchamukhi (five-faced) Anjaneya statue at Bidanagere in Kunigal Taluk and said that there would be good times ahead for the state. The statue has been installed by Bidanagere Basaveshwara Mutt.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai unveiled the 161-ft tall Panchamukhi Anjaneya Swamy statue at Bidanagere village of Tumkur district. pic.twitter.com/l1fWNt4jIr — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

‘Panchamukhi Anjaneya is a special form of Hanuman which has mention in Ramayana. Hanuman took this form for the welfare of the world. It is the divine wish of Hanuman to have his 161 feet tall statue installed in Karnataka. The sculptors have done a wonderful job’, Bommai said.

Bommai added that many holy works are being taken up on the auspicious occasion of Rama Navami in the region. The region would see huge developments in the coming days. Nanjavadhoota Swamiji, Harihara Veerashaiva Panchamasali Peeth Seer Vachanananda Swamiji and others were present during the occassion as the Chief Minister unveiled the statue.