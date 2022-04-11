Kerala expects to see heavy rain, thunderstorms till April 14.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Kerala is likely to have heavy rains with lightning and thunderstorms through April 14. (IMD). On the 11th, 13th, and 14th of April, there is a possibility of isolated heavy rain in Kerala.

On Wednesday, April 13 (Wednesday), a yellow alert was issued for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, and on April 14 for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta districts (Thursday). The agency has also predicted the possibility of strong winds.

According to the IMD report, Kerala-Mahe could get light but widespread rainfall, as well as thunderstorms and lightning, over the next 5 days.