Kia launches 2023 Sportage Hybrid SUV

Mumbai: South Korean automakers, Kia Motors launched its 2023 Sportage Hybrid SUV in the US. The SUV is priced at $ 28,545 (Rs 21.67 lakh). It it will be available in three trims: LX, EX and SX.

Also Read; Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for XL6 MPV

The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid houses a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, cruise control, steering mounted controls and automatic climate control. It is powered by the combination of a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 44-kilowatt electric motor backed by a 1.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. The engine produces 229 PS of power and is mated with a six-speed automatic transmission which allows it to travel more than 500 miles (800 km) on one tank of petrol.