Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for XL6 MPV

Mumbai: India’s most popular automaker, Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for its premium Multi-Purpose Vehicle – XL6. Maruti Suzuki has opened the bookings for the XL6 at Rs 11,000.

The new NEXA XL6 will be powered by Next-Gen K-series 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual or the new 6-speed AT gearbox.

The new MPV features LED headlamps with DRLs, LED foglamps, leather upholstery, cruise control and automatic headlamp with follow me home function.It also comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, push button start with keyless entry, coloured multi-info display and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs.

Safety features include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and camera, ISOFIX mounts in the second row, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder and high speed alert.