Medical students should choose homeopathy as their first option: AYUSH Minister

Homoeopathy, according to AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, might become the top choice for students seeking medical school because of its widespread popular support. The AYUSH minister’s words came as he opened a two-day scientific symposium on ‘Homoeopathy: People’s Choice for Wellness.’ The event was organised by three apex organisations of the AYUSH Ministry, namely the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy, the National Commission for Homoeopathy, and the National Institute of Homoeopathy.

CHANGE FOR THE BETTER.

The AYUSH Minister went on to say that there is a revolution going on in the sectors of AYUSH education, practise, and drug development. He further stated that the National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine and the National Commission for Homoeopathy has matched AYUSH education with the new education strategy and are drawing fresh talent to the point where AYUSH is not just the first choice for treatment, but may also be the first choice for students pursuing medical education.

PEOPLE ACCEPT HOMOEOPATHY MEDICINE

Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of AYUSH, went on to claim that homoeopathy medications are simple to use and that a vast number of people embrace them. According to an official statement, he also remarked that the public accepts homoeopathy and that people have sought treatment from family physicians for decades.